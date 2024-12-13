The wisdom of Warren Buffett reflects a value-based philosophy about investing that says investors are buying shares in a business, and encourages strategic thinking about investment time horizon. Before placing a buy order for a stock, a great question we can ask is whether we would still be comfortable making the investment if we couldn’t sell it for many years?

A “buy-and-hold” approach may call for a time horizon that spans a long period of time — maybe even lasting for a twenty year holding period. Suppose such a “buy-and-hold” investor had looked into buying shares of Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) back in 2004. Let’s take a look at how such an investment would have worked out for that buy-and-hold investor:

PG 20-Year Return Details Start date: 12/13/2004 $10,000



12/13/2004 $52,697



12/12/2024 End date: 12/12/2024 Start price/share: $56.49 End price/share: $170.85 Starting shares: 177.02 Ending shares: 308.54 Dividends reinvested/share: $49.65 Total return: 427.15% Average annual return: 8.66% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $52,697.41

As we can see, the twenty year investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 8.66%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $52,697.41 today (as of 12/12/2024). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 427.15% (something to think about: how might PG shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Procter & Gamble Company paid investors a total of $49.65/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 4.026/share, we calculate that PG has a current yield of approximately 2.36%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 4.026 against the original $56.49/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 4.18%.

One more investment quote to leave you with:

“You can get in much more trouble with a good idea than a bad idea, because you forget that the good idea has limits.” — Benjamin Graham