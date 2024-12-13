“Someone’s sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago.”
— Warren Buffett
The wisdom of Warren Buffett reflects a value-based philosophy about investing that says investors are buying shares in a business, and encourages strategic thinking about investment time horizon. Before placing a buy order for a stock, a great question we can ask is whether we would still be comfortable making the investment if we couldn’t sell it for many years?
A “buy-and-hold” approach may call for a time horizon that spans a long period of time — maybe even lasting for a twenty year holding period. Suppose such a “buy-and-hold” investor had looked into buying shares of Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) back in 2004. Let’s take a look at how such an investment would have worked out for that buy-and-hold investor:
|Start date:
|12/13/2004
|
|End date:
|12/12/2024
|Start price/share:
|$56.49
|End price/share:
|$170.85
|Starting shares:
|177.02
|Ending shares:
|308.54
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$49.65
|Total return:
|427.15%
|Average annual return:
|8.66%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$52,697.41
As we can see, the twenty year investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 8.66%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $52,697.41 today (as of 12/12/2024). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 427.15% (something to think about: how might PG shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Procter & Gamble Company paid investors a total of $49.65/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 4.026/share, we calculate that PG has a current yield of approximately 2.36%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 4.026 against the original $56.49/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 4.18%.
One more investment quote to leave you with:
“You can get in much more trouble with a good idea than a bad idea, because you forget that the good idea has limits.” — Benjamin Graham