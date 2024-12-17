The wisdom of Warren Buffett reflects a value-based philosophy about investing that says investors are buying shares in a business, and encourages strategic thinking about investment time horizon. Before placing a buy order for a stock, a great question we can ask is whether we would still be comfortable making the investment if we couldn’t sell it for many years?

A “buy-and-hold” approach may call for a time horizon that spans a long period of time — maybe even lasting for a twenty year holding period. Suppose such a “buy-and-hold” investor had looked into buying shares of Dollar Tree Inc (NASD: DLTR) back in 2004. Let’s take a look at how such an investment would have worked out for that buy-and-hold investor:

12/16/2024 End date: 12/16/2024 Start price/share: $9.48 End price/share: $70.03 Starting shares: 1,054.85 Ending shares: 1,054.85 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 638.71% Average annual return: 10.51% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $73,876.65

As we can see, the twenty year investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 10.51%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $73,876.65 today (as of 12/16/2024). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 638.71% (something to think about: how might DLTR shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Another great investment quote to think about:

“You’ve got to be careful if you don’t know where you’re going, ’cause you might not get there.” — Yogi Berra