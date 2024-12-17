“When we own portions of outstanding businesses with outstanding managements, our favorite holding period is forever.”
— Warren Buffett
The wisdom of Warren Buffett reflects a value-based philosophy about investing that says investors are buying shares in a business, and encourages strategic thinking about investment time horizon. Before placing a buy order for a stock, a great question we can ask is whether we would still be comfortable making the investment if we couldn’t sell it for many years?
A “buy-and-hold” approach may call for a time horizon that spans a long period of time — maybe even lasting for a twenty year holding period. Suppose such a “buy-and-hold” investor had looked into buying shares of Dollar Tree Inc (NASD: DLTR) back in 2004. Let’s take a look at how such an investment would have worked out for that buy-and-hold investor:
|Start date:
|12/17/2004
|
|End date:
|12/16/2024
|Start price/share:
|$9.48
|End price/share:
|$70.03
|Starting shares:
|1,054.85
|Ending shares:
|1,054.85
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|638.71%
|Average annual return:
|10.51%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$73,876.65
As we can see, the twenty year investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 10.51%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $73,876.65 today (as of 12/16/2024). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 638.71% (something to think about: how might DLTR shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Another great investment quote to think about:
“You’ve got to be careful if you don’t know where you’re going, ’cause you might not get there.” — Yogi Berra