Such a great quote from Warren Buffett, highlighting the importance of investment time horizon when considering making an investment. In the short run, who knows what the stock market will do? A week or two after buying any given stock, could the entire stock market fall out of bed? Quite possibly! Should that happen, how would you react? It is an excellent question to think about before hitting the buy button.

For investors who take a multi-year time horizon, the important thing is not what happens in the next week or two, but what the result will be over the long haul. Today, we look at the result investors of the year 2014 experienced, who considered an investment in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASD: ORLY) and decided upon a decade-long investment time horizon.

ORLY 10-Year Return Details Start date: 12/23/2014 $10,000



12/23/2014 $62,487



12/20/2024 End date: 12/20/2024 Start price/share: $195.06 End price/share: $1,219.11 Starting shares: 51.27 Ending shares: 51.27 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 524.99% Average annual return: 20.11% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $62,487.29

The above analysis shows the decade-long investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 20.11%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $62,487.29 today (as of 12/20/2024). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 524.99% (something to think about: how might ORLY shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Another great investment quote to think about:

“We don’t have to be smarter than the rest. We have to be more disciplined than the rest.” — Warren Buffett