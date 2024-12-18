The investment philosophy practiced by Warren Buffett calls for investors to take a long-term horizon when making an investment, such as a decade-long holding period (or even longer), and reconsider making the investment in the first place if unable to envision holding the stock for at least five years. Today, we look at how such a long-term strategy would have done for investors in Deere & Co. (NYSE: DE) back in 2014, holding through to today.

DE 10-Year Return Details Start date: 12/18/2014 $10,000



12/18/2014 $59,542



12/17/2024 End date: 12/17/2024 Start price/share: $89.54 End price/share: $443.59 Starting shares: 111.68 Ending shares: 134.18 Dividends reinvested/share: $34.76 Total return: 495.22% Average annual return: 19.52% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $59,542.93

As we can see, the decade-long investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 19.52%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $59,542.93 today (as of 12/17/2024). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 495.22% (something to think about: how might DE shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Beyond share price change, another component of DE’s total return these past 10 years has been the payment by Deere & Co. of $34.76/share in dividends to shareholders. Automatic reinvestment of dividends can be a wonderful way to compound returns, and for the above calculations we presume that dividends are reinvested into additional shares of stock. (For the purpose of these calcuations, the closing price on ex-date is used).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 6.48/share, we calculate that DE has a current yield of approximately 1.46%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 6.48 against the original $89.54/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 1.63%.

Another great investment quote to think about:

“The idea that a bell rings to signal when to get into or out of the stock market is simply not credible. After nearly fifty years in this business, I don’t know anybody who has done it successfully and consistently.” — Jack Bogle