“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a decade-long holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY)? Today, we examine the outcome of a decade-long investment into the stock back in 2014.

12/13/2024 End date: 12/13/2024 Start price/share: $97.94 End price/share: $183.10 Starting shares: 102.10 Ending shares: 128.50 Dividends reinvested/share: $33.31 Total return: 135.28% Average annual return: 8.93% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $23,522.04

As shown above, the decade-long investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 8.93%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $23,522.04 today (as of 12/13/2024). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 135.28% (something to think about: how might HSY shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Hershey Company paid investors a total of $33.31/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 5.48/share, we calculate that HSY has a current yield of approximately 2.99%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 5.48 against the original $97.94/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 3.05%.

Another great investment quote to think about:

“All you need for a lifetime of successful investing is a few big winners, and the pluses from those will overwhelm the minuses from the stocks that don’t work out.” — Peter Lynch