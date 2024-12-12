The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a two-decade holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL)? Today, we examine the outcome of a two-decade investment into the stock back in 2004.

HAL 20-Year Return Details Start date: 12/13/2004 $10,000



12/13/2004 $20,174



12/11/2024 End date: 12/11/2024 Start price/share: $19.42 End price/share: $29.20 Starting shares: 514.93 Ending shares: 690.67 Dividends reinvested/share: $9.74 Total return: 101.68% Average annual return: 3.57% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $20,174.59

As shown above, the two-decade investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 3.57%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $20,174.59 today (as of 12/11/2024). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 101.68% (something to think about: how might HAL shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Halliburton Company paid investors a total of $9.74/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of .68/share, we calculate that HAL has a current yield of approximately 2.33%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of .68 against the original $19.42/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 12.00%.

Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:

“He who earns and does not invest will have to work for the rest of his life.” — Debasish Mridha