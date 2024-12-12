“Someone’s sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a two-decade holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL)? Today, we examine the outcome of a two-decade investment into the stock back in 2004.
|Start date:
|12/13/2004
|
|End date:
|12/11/2024
|Start price/share:
|$19.42
|End price/share:
|$29.20
|Starting shares:
|514.93
|Ending shares:
|690.67
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$9.74
|Total return:
|101.68%
|Average annual return:
|3.57%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$20,174.59
As shown above, the two-decade investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 3.57%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $20,174.59 today (as of 12/11/2024). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 101.68% (something to think about: how might HAL shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Halliburton Company paid investors a total of $9.74/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of .68/share, we calculate that HAL has a current yield of approximately 2.33%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of .68 against the original $19.42/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 12.00%.
Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:
“He who earns and does not invest will have to work for the rest of his life.” — Debasish Mridha