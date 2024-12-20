“When we own portions of outstanding businesses with outstanding managements, our favorite holding period is forever.”
— Warren Buffett
Investors can learn a lot from Warren Buffett, whose above quote teaches the importance of thinking about investment time horizon, and asking ourselves before buying any given stock: can we envision holding onto it for years — even a two-decade holding period possibly?
Suppose a “buy-and-hold” investor was considering an investment into Western Digital Corp (NASD: WDC) back in 2004: back then, such an investor may have been pondering this very same question. Had they answered “yes” to a full two-decade investment time horizon and then actually held for these past 20 years, here’s how that investment would have turned out.
|Start date:
|12/20/2004
|
|End date:
|12/19/2024
|Start price/share:
|$10.25
|End price/share:
|$59.62
|Starting shares:
|975.61
|Ending shares:
|1,212.72
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$13.55
|Total return:
|623.03%
|Average annual return:
|10.39%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$72,287.82
As we can see, the two-decade investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 10.39%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $72,287.82 today (as of 12/19/2024). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 623.03% (something to think about: how might WDC shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Western Digital Corp paid investors a total of $13.55/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 2/share, we calculate that WDC has a current yield of approximately 3.35%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 2 against the original $10.25/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 32.68%.
Another great investment quote to think about:
“If I’ve learned one thing in this life it’s this: even if you lose, don’t lose the lesson.” — Daymond John