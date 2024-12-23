“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The wisdom of Warren Buffett reflects a value-based philosophy about investing that says investors are buying shares in a business, and encourages strategic thinking about investment time horizon. Before placing a buy order for a stock, a great question we can ask is whether we would still be comfortable making the investment if we couldn’t sell it for many years?

A “buy-and-hold” approach may call for a time horizon that spans a long period of time — maybe even lasting for a five year holding period. Suppose such a “buy-and-hold” investor had looked into buying shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE: PRU) back in 2019. Let’s take a look at how such an investment would have worked out for that buy-and-hold investor:

12/20/2024 End date: 12/20/2024 Start price/share: $94.28 End price/share: $117.83 Starting shares: 106.07 Ending shares: 136.42 Dividends reinvested/share: $24.00 Total return: 60.74% Average annual return: 9.96% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $16,071.66

As shown above, the five year investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 9.96%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $16,071.66 today (as of 12/20/2024). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 60.74% (something to think about: how might PRU shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Prudential Financial Inc paid investors a total of $24.00/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 5.2/share, we calculate that PRU has a current yield of approximately 4.41%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 5.2 against the original $94.28/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 4.68%.

Another great investment quote to think about:

“If you can follow only one bit of data, follow the earnings.” — Peter Lynch