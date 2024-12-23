“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

This inspiring quote from Warren Buffett teaches us the importance of considering our investment time horizon when approaching any given investment: Could we envision ourselves holding the stock we are considering for many years? Even a five year holding period potentially?

For “buy-and-hold” investors taking a long-term view, what’s important isn’t the short-term stock market fluctuations that will inevitably occur, but what happens over the long haul. Looking back 5 years to 2019, investors considering an investment into shares of Omnicom Group, Inc. (NYSE: OMC) may have been pondering this very question and thinking about their potential investment result over a full five year time horizon. Here’s how that would have worked out.

OMC 5-Year Return Details Start date: 12/23/2019 $10,000



12/23/2019 $13,235



12/20/2024 End date: 12/20/2024 Start price/share: $80.71 End price/share: $88.86 Starting shares: 123.90 Ending shares: 148.96 Dividends reinvested/share: $13.80 Total return: 32.37% Average annual return: 5.77% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $13,235.67

The above analysis shows the five year investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 5.77%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $13,235.67 today (as of 12/20/2024). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 32.37% (something to think about: how might OMC shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Beyond share price change, another component of OMC’s total return these past 5 years has been the payment by Omnicom Group, Inc. of $13.80/share in dividends to shareholders. Automatic reinvestment of dividends can be a wonderful way to compound returns, and for the above calculations we presume that dividends are reinvested into additional shares of stock. (For the purpose of these calcuations, the closing price on ex-date is used).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 2.8/share, we calculate that OMC has a current yield of approximately 3.15%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 2.8 against the original $80.71/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 3.90%.

Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:

“Smart investing doesn’t consist of buying good assets but of buying assets well. This is a very, very important distinction that very, very few people understand.” — Howard Marks