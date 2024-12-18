“Someone’s sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a two-decade holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Molson Coors Beverage Co (NYSE: TAP)? Today, we examine the outcome of a two-decade investment into the stock back in 2004.
|Start date:
|12/20/2004
|
|End date:
|12/17/2024
|Start price/share:
|$37.16
|End price/share:
|$59.25
|Starting shares:
|269.11
|Ending shares:
|421.26
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$24.45
|Total return:
|149.60%
|Average annual return:
|4.68%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$24,967.96
As shown above, the two-decade investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 4.68%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $24,967.96 today (as of 12/17/2024). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 149.60% (something to think about: how might TAP shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Molson Coors Beverage Co paid investors a total of $24.45/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1.76/share, we calculate that TAP has a current yield of approximately 2.97%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1.76 against the original $37.16/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 7.99%.
One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:
“Nearly every time I strayed from the herd, I’ve made a lot of money. Wandering away from the action is the way to find the new action.” — Jim Rogers