The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a twenty year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MHK)? Today, we examine the outcome of a twenty year investment into the stock back in 2004.

12/18/2024 End date: 12/18/2024 Start price/share: $88.81 End price/share: $119.10 Starting shares: 112.60 Ending shares: 112.60 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 34.11% Average annual return: 1.48% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $13,417.19

As we can see, the twenty year investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 1.48%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $13,417.19 today (as of 12/18/2024). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 34.11% (something to think about: how might MHK shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

