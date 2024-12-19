“Someone’s sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a twenty year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MHK)? Today, we examine the outcome of a twenty year investment into the stock back in 2004.
|Start date:
|12/20/2004
|
|End date:
|12/18/2024
|Start price/share:
|$88.81
|End price/share:
|$119.10
|Starting shares:
|112.60
|Ending shares:
|112.60
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|34.11%
|Average annual return:
|1.48%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$13,417.19
As we can see, the twenty year investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 1.48%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $13,417.19 today (as of 12/18/2024). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 34.11% (something to think about: how might MHK shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Another great investment quote to think about:
“Cash combined with courage in a time of crisis is priceless.” — Warren Buffett