“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Incyte Corporation (NASD: INCY)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2019.
|Start date:
|12/18/2019
|
|End date:
|12/17/2024
|Start price/share:
|$91.18
|End price/share:
|$69.40
|Starting shares:
|109.67
|Ending shares:
|109.67
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|-23.89%
|Average annual return:
|-5.31%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$7,611.24
As shown above, the five year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -5.31%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $7,611.24 today (as of 12/17/2024). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -23.89% (something to think about: how might INCY shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
One more investment quote to leave you with:
“There’s a virtuous cycle when people have to defend challenges to their ideas. Any gaps in thinking or analysis become clear pretty quickly when smart people ask good, logical questions.” — Joel Greenblatt