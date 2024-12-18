“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Incyte Corporation (NASD: INCY)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2019.

12/17/2024 End date: 12/17/2024 Start price/share: $91.18 End price/share: $69.40 Starting shares: 109.67 Ending shares: 109.67 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: -23.89% Average annual return: -5.31% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $7,611.24

As shown above, the five year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -5.31%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $7,611.24 today (as of 12/17/2024). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -23.89% (something to think about: how might INCY shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

One more investment quote to leave you with:

“There’s a virtuous cycle when people have to defend challenges to their ideas. Any gaps in thinking or analysis become clear pretty quickly when smart people ask good, logical questions.” — Joel Greenblatt