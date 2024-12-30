“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The investment philosophy practiced by Warren Buffett calls for investors to take a long-term horizon when making an investment, such as a five year holding period (or even longer), and reconsider making the investment in the first place if unable to envision holding the stock for at least five years. Today, we look at how such a long-term strategy would have done for investors in Fiserv Inc (NYSE: FI) back in 2019, holding through to today.

FI 5-Year Return Details Start date: 12/30/2019 $10,000



12/30/2019 $18,006



12/27/2024 End date: 12/27/2024 Start price/share: $115.47 End price/share: $207.95 Starting shares: 86.60 Ending shares: 86.60 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 80.09% Average annual return: 12.49% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $18,006.51

As shown above, the five year investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 12.49%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $18,006.51 today (as of 12/27/2024). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 80.09% (something to think about: how might FI shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:

“If a speculator is correct half of the time, he is hitting a good average. Even being right 3 or 4 times out of 10 should yield a person a fortune if he has the sense to cut his losses quickly on the ventures where he is wrong.” — Bernard Baruch