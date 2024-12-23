“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

Investors can learn a lot from Warren Buffett, whose above quote teaches the importance of thinking about investment time horizon, and asking ourselves before buying any given stock: can we envision holding onto it for years — even a five year holding period possibly?

Suppose a “buy-and-hold” investor was considering an investment into F5 Inc (NASD: FFIV) back in 2019: back then, such an investor may have been pondering this very same question. Had they answered “yes” to a full five year investment time horizon and then actually held for these past 5 years, here’s how that investment would have turned out.

FFIV 5-Year Return Details Start date: 12/23/2019 $10,000



12/23/2019 $18,142



12/20/2024 End date: 12/20/2024 Start price/share: $139.04 End price/share: $252.25 Starting shares: 71.92 Ending shares: 71.92 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 81.42% Average annual return: 12.66% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $18,142.91

As we can see, the five year investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 12.66%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $18,142.91 today (as of 12/20/2024). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 81.42% (something to think about: how might FFIV shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:

“When I was young I thought that money was the most important thing in life; now that I am old I know that it is.” — Oscar Wilde