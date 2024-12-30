“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE: EW)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2019.
|Start date:
|12/30/2019
|
|End date:
|12/27/2024
|Start price/share:
|$77.47
|End price/share:
|$75.65
|Starting shares:
|129.08
|Ending shares:
|129.08
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|-2.35%
|Average annual return:
|-0.47%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$9,767.32
As we can see, the five year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -0.47%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $9,767.32 today (as of 12/27/2024). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -2.35% (something to think about: how might EW shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:
“Sentimentality about an investments leads to lack of discipline.” — Sam Zell