“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE: EW)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2019.

EW 5-Year Return Details Start date: 12/30/2019 $10,000



12/30/2019 $9,767



12/27/2024 End date: 12/27/2024 Start price/share: $77.47 End price/share: $75.65 Starting shares: 129.08 Ending shares: 129.08 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: -2.35% Average annual return: -0.47% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $9,767.32

As we can see, the five year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -0.47%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $9,767.32 today (as of 12/27/2024). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -2.35% (something to think about: how might EW shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:

“Sentimentality about an investments leads to lack of discipline.” — Sam Zell