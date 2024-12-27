“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a decade-long holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Biogen Inc (NASD: BIIB)? Today, we examine the outcome of a decade-long investment into the stock back in 2014.
|Start date:
|12/29/2014
|
|End date:
|12/26/2024
|Start price/share:
|$343.43
|End price/share:
|$149.90
|Starting shares:
|29.12
|Ending shares:
|29.12
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|-56.35%
|Average annual return:
|-7.96%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$4,362.81
The above analysis shows the decade-long investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -7.96%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $4,362.81 today (as of 12/26/2024). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -56.35% (something to think about: how might BIIB shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
More investment wisdom to ponder:
“All the opportunity in the world means nothing if you don’t actually pull the trigger.” — Sam Zell