“When we own portions of outstanding businesses with outstanding managements, our favorite holding period is forever.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a two-decade holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Autodesk Inc (NASD: ADSK)? Today, we examine the outcome of a two-decade investment into the stock back in 2004.
|Start date:
|12/20/2004
|
|End date:
|12/17/2024
|Start price/share:
|$36.01
|End price/share:
|$302.82
|Starting shares:
|277.70
|Ending shares:
|277.95
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.03
|Total return:
|741.70%
|Average annual return:
|11.24%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$84,231.22
As we can see, the two-decade investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 11.24%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $84,231.22 today (as of 12/17/2024). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 741.70% (something to think about: how might ADSK shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Autodesk Inc paid investors a total of $0.03/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of /share, we calculate that ADSK has a current yield of approximately 0.00%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of against the original $36.01/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 0.00%.
Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:
“All you need for a lifetime of successful investing is a few big winners, and the pluses from those will overwhelm the minuses from the stocks that don’t work out.” — Peter Lynch