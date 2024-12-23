Photo credit: commons.wikimedia.org

“When we own portions of outstanding businesses with outstanding managements, our favorite holding period is forever.”

— Warren Buffett

The wisdom of Warren Buffett reflects a value-based philosophy about investing that says investors are buying shares in a business, and encourages strategic thinking about investment time horizon. Before placing a buy order for a stock, a great question we can ask is whether we would still be comfortable making the investment if we couldn’t sell it for many years?

A “buy-and-hold” approach may call for a time horizon that spans a long period of time — maybe even lasting for a two-decade holding period. Suppose such a “buy-and-hold” investor had looked into buying shares of Amgen Inc (NASD: AMGN) back in 2004. Let’s take a look at how such an investment would have worked out for that buy-and-hold investor:

AMGN 20-Year Return Details
Start date: 12/23/2004
$10,000

12/23/2004		   $58,378

12/20/2024
End date: 12/20/2024
Start price/share: $64.15
End price/share: $263.38
Starting shares: 155.88
Ending shares: 221.56
Dividends reinvested/share: $67.88
Total return: 483.56%
Average annual return: 9.22%
Starting investment: $10,000.00
Ending investment: $58,378.55

As we can see, the two-decade investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 9.22%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $58,378.55 today (as of 12/20/2024). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 483.56% (something to think about: how might AMGN shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Amgen Inc paid investors a total of $67.88/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 9.52/share, we calculate that AMGN has a current yield of approximately 3.61%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 9.52 against the original $64.15/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 5.63%.

Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:
“You can’t restate a dividend.” — Malon Wilkus