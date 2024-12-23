“When we own portions of outstanding businesses with outstanding managements, our favorite holding period is forever.”
— Warren Buffett
The wisdom of Warren Buffett reflects a value-based philosophy about investing that says investors are buying shares in a business, and encourages strategic thinking about investment time horizon. Before placing a buy order for a stock, a great question we can ask is whether we would still be comfortable making the investment if we couldn’t sell it for many years?
A “buy-and-hold” approach may call for a time horizon that spans a long period of time — maybe even lasting for a two-decade holding period. Suppose such a “buy-and-hold” investor had looked into buying shares of Amgen Inc (NASD: AMGN) back in 2004. Let’s take a look at how such an investment would have worked out for that buy-and-hold investor:
|Start date:
|12/23/2004
|
|End date:
|12/20/2024
|Start price/share:
|$64.15
|End price/share:
|$263.38
|Starting shares:
|155.88
|Ending shares:
|221.56
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$67.88
|Total return:
|483.56%
|Average annual return:
|9.22%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$58,378.55
As we can see, the two-decade investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 9.22%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $58,378.55 today (as of 12/20/2024). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 483.56% (something to think about: how might AMGN shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Amgen Inc paid investors a total of $67.88/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 9.52/share, we calculate that AMGN has a current yield of approximately 3.61%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 9.52 against the original $64.15/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 5.63%.
Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:
“You can’t restate a dividend.” — Malon Wilkus