The wisdom of Warren Buffett reflects a value-based philosophy about investing that says investors are buying shares in a business, and encourages strategic thinking about investment time horizon. Before placing a buy order for a stock, a great question we can ask is whether we would still be comfortable making the investment if we couldn’t sell it for many years?

A “buy-and-hold” approach may call for a time horizon that spans a long period of time — maybe even lasting for a two-decade holding period. Suppose such a “buy-and-hold” investor had looked into buying shares of Amgen Inc (NASD: AMGN) back in 2004. Let’s take a look at how such an investment would have worked out for that buy-and-hold investor:

12/20/2024 End date: 12/20/2024 Start price/share: $64.15 End price/share: $263.38 Starting shares: 155.88 Ending shares: 221.56 Dividends reinvested/share: $67.88 Total return: 483.56% Average annual return: 9.22% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $58,378.55

As we can see, the two-decade investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 9.22%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $58,378.55 today (as of 12/20/2024). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 483.56% (something to think about: how might AMGN shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Amgen Inc paid investors a total of $67.88/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 9.52/share, we calculate that AMGN has a current yield of approximately 3.61%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 9.52 against the original $64.15/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 5.63%.

Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:

“You can’t restate a dividend.” — Malon Wilkus