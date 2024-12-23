“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”
— Warren Buffett
This inspiring quote from Warren Buffett teaches us the importance of considering our investment time horizon when approaching any given investment: Could we envision ourselves holding the stock we are considering for many years? Even a five year holding period potentially?
For “buy-and-hold” investors taking a long-term view, what’s important isn’t the short-term stock market fluctuations that will inevitably occur, but what happens over the long haul. Looking back 5 years to 2019, investors considering an investment into shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) may have been pondering this very question and thinking about their potential investment result over a full five year time horizon. Here’s how that would have worked out.
|Start date:
|12/23/2019
|
|End date:
|12/20/2024
|Start price/share:
|$41.21
|End price/share:
|$80.64
|Starting shares:
|242.66
|Ending shares:
|271.12
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$6.17
|Total return:
|118.63%
|Average annual return:
|16.94%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$21,858.95
As shown above, the five year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 16.94%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $21,858.95 today (as of 12/20/2024). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 118.63% (something to think about: how might JCI shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Johnson Controls International plc paid investors a total of $6.17/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1.48/share, we calculate that JCI has a current yield of approximately 1.84%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1.48 against the original $41.21/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 4.46%.
More investment wisdom to ponder:
“Invest for the long haul. Don’t get too greedy and don’t get too scared.” — Shelby Davis