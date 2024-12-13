The wisdom of Warren Buffett reflects a value-based philosophy about investing that says investors are buying shares in a business, and encourages strategic thinking about investment time horizon. Before placing a buy order for a stock, a great question we can ask is whether we would still be comfortable making the investment if we couldn’t sell it for many years?

A “buy-and-hold” approach may call for a time horizon that spans a long period of time — maybe even lasting for a ten year holding period. Suppose such a “buy-and-hold” investor had looked into buying shares of Tesla Inc (NASD: TSLA) back in 2014. Let’s take a look at how such an investment would have worked out for that buy-and-hold investor:

12/12/2024 End date: 12/12/2024 Start price/share: $13.60 End price/share: $418.10 Starting shares: 735.29 Ending shares: 735.29 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 2,974.26% Average annual return: 40.86% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $307,522.46

The above analysis shows the ten year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 40.86%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $307,522.46 today (as of 12/12/2024). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 2,974.26% (something to think about: how might TSLA shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

More investment wisdom to ponder:

“The best way to measure your investing success is not by whether you’re beating the market but by whether you’ve put in place a financial plan and a behavioral discipline that are likely to get you where you want to go.” — Benjamin Graham