“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”
— Warren Buffett
One of the most important things investors can learn from Warren Buffett, is about how they approach their time horizon for an investment into a stock under consideration. Because immediately after buying shares of a given stock, investors will then be able to check on the day-to-day (and even minute-by-minute) market value. Some days the stock market will be up, other days down. These daily fluctuations can often distract from the long-term view. Today, we look at the result of a five year holding period for an investor who was considering Tractor Supply Co. (NASD: TSCO) back in 2019, bought the stock, ignored the market’s ups and downs, and simply held through to today.
|Start date:
|12/18/2019
|
|End date:
|12/17/2024
|Start price/share:
|$93.11
|End price/share:
|$275.21
|Starting shares:
|107.40
|Ending shares:
|116.00
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$15.78
|Total return:
|219.23%
|Average annual return:
|26.11%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$31,917.12
As we can see, the five year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 26.11%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $31,917.12 today (as of 12/17/2024). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 219.23% (something to think about: how might TSCO shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Tractor Supply Co. paid investors a total of $15.78/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 4.4/share, we calculate that TSCO has a current yield of approximately 1.60%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 4.4 against the original $93.11/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 1.72%.
Another great investment quote to think about:
“In the long run, we are all dead.” — John Maynard Keynes