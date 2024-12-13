“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The wisdom of Warren Buffett reflects a value-based philosophy about investing that says investors are buying shares in a business, and encourages strategic thinking about investment time horizon. Before placing a buy order for a stock, a great question we can ask is whether we would still be comfortable making the investment if we couldn’t sell it for many years?

A “buy-and-hold” approach may call for a time horizon that spans a long period of time — maybe even lasting for a five year holding period. Suppose such a “buy-and-hold” investor had looked into buying shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NASD: PFG) back in 2019. Let’s take a look at how such an investment would have worked out for that buy-and-hold investor:

PFG 5-Year Return Details Start date: 12/13/2019 $10,000



12/13/2019 $17,731



12/12/2024 End date: 12/12/2024 Start price/share: $54.29 End price/share: $79.29 Starting shares: 184.20 Ending shares: 223.64 Dividends reinvested/share: $12.69 Total return: 77.33% Average annual return: 12.13% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $17,731.49

As shown above, the five year investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 12.13%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $17,731.49 today (as of 12/12/2024). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 77.33% (something to think about: how might PFG shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Principal Financial Group Inc paid investors a total of $12.69/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 2.92/share, we calculate that PFG has a current yield of approximately 3.68%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 2.92 against the original $54.29/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 6.78%.

One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:

“I rarely think the market is right. I believe non-dividend stocks aren’t much more than baseball cards. They are worth what you can convince someone to pay for it.” — Mark Cuban