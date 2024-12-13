“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”
— Warren Buffett
The wisdom of Warren Buffett reflects a value-based philosophy about investing that says investors are buying shares in a business, and encourages strategic thinking about investment time horizon. Before placing a buy order for a stock, a great question we can ask is whether we would still be comfortable making the investment if we couldn’t sell it for many years?
A “buy-and-hold” approach may call for a time horizon that spans a long period of time — maybe even lasting for a five year holding period. Suppose such a “buy-and-hold” investor had looked into buying shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NASD: PFG) back in 2019. Let’s take a look at how such an investment would have worked out for that buy-and-hold investor:
|Start date:
|12/13/2019
|
|End date:
|12/12/2024
|Start price/share:
|$54.29
|End price/share:
|$79.29
|Starting shares:
|184.20
|Ending shares:
|223.64
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$12.69
|Total return:
|77.33%
|Average annual return:
|12.13%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$17,731.49
As shown above, the five year investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 12.13%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $17,731.49 today (as of 12/12/2024). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 77.33% (something to think about: how might PFG shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Principal Financial Group Inc paid investors a total of $12.69/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 2.92/share, we calculate that PFG has a current yield of approximately 3.68%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 2.92 against the original $54.29/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 6.78%.
One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:
“I rarely think the market is right. I believe non-dividend stocks aren’t much more than baseball cards. They are worth what you can convince someone to pay for it.” — Mark Cuban