“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a ten year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (NYSE: EL)? Today, we examine the outcome of a ten year investment into the stock back in 2014.

EL 10-Year Return Details Start date: 12/22/2014 $10,000



12/22/2014 $11,090



12/19/2024 End date: 12/19/2024 Start price/share: $76.10 End price/share: $74.70 Starting shares: 131.41 Ending shares: 148.44 Dividends reinvested/share: $18.11 Total return: 10.88% Average annual return: 1.04% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $11,090.05

The above analysis shows the ten year investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 1.04%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $11,090.05 today (as of 12/19/2024). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 10.88% (something to think about: how might EL shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. paid investors a total of $18.11/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1.4/share, we calculate that EL has a current yield of approximately 1.87%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1.4 against the original $76.10/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 2.46%.

One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:

“A lot of people with high IQs are terrible investors because they’ve got terrible temperaments. You need to keep raw, irrational emotion under control.” — Charlie Munger