“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a ten year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (NYSE: EL)? Today, we examine the outcome of a ten year investment into the stock back in 2014.
|Start date:
|12/22/2014
|
|End date:
|12/19/2024
|Start price/share:
|$76.10
|End price/share:
|$74.70
|Starting shares:
|131.41
|Ending shares:
|148.44
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$18.11
|Total return:
|10.88%
|Average annual return:
|1.04%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$11,090.05
The above analysis shows the ten year investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 1.04%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $11,090.05 today (as of 12/19/2024). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 10.88% (something to think about: how might EL shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. paid investors a total of $18.11/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1.4/share, we calculate that EL has a current yield of approximately 1.87%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1.4 against the original $76.10/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 2.46%.
One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:
“A lot of people with high IQs are terrible investors because they’ve got terrible temperaments. You need to keep raw, irrational emotion under control.” — Charlie Munger