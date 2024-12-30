“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a ten year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Akamai Technologies Inc (NASD: AKAM)? Today, we examine the outcome of a ten year investment into the stock back in 2014.

AKAM 10-Year Return Details Start date: 12/30/2014 $10,000



12/30/2014 $15,133



12/27/2024 End date: 12/27/2024 Start price/share: $64.07 End price/share: $96.97 Starting shares: 156.08 Ending shares: 156.08 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 51.35% Average annual return: 4.23% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $15,133.08

As shown above, the ten year investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 4.23%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $15,133.08 today (as of 12/27/2024). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 51.35% (something to think about: how might AKAM shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

More investment wisdom to ponder:

“Invest for the long haul. Don’t get too greedy and don’t get too scared.” — Shelby Davis