“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a ten year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Akamai Technologies Inc (NASD: AKAM)? Today, we examine the outcome of a ten year investment into the stock back in 2014.
|Start date:
|12/30/2014
|
|End date:
|12/27/2024
|Start price/share:
|$64.07
|End price/share:
|$96.97
|Starting shares:
|156.08
|Ending shares:
|156.08
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|51.35%
|Average annual return:
|4.23%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$15,133.08
As shown above, the ten year investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 4.23%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $15,133.08 today (as of 12/27/2024). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 51.35% (something to think about: how might AKAM shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
More investment wisdom to ponder:
“Invest for the long haul. Don’t get too greedy and don’t get too scared.” — Shelby Davis