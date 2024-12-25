“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASD: WBA)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2019.

WBA 5-Year Return Details Start date: 12/26/2019 $10,000



12/26/2019 $2,053



12/24/2024 End date: 12/24/2024 Start price/share: $58.90 End price/share: $9.19 Starting shares: 169.78 Ending shares: 223.46 Dividends reinvested/share: $8.58 Total return: -79.46% Average annual return: -27.14% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $2,053.27

As shown above, the five year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -27.14%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $2,053.27 today (as of 12/24/2024). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -79.46% (something to think about: how might WBA shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Always an important consideration with a dividend-paying company is: should we reinvest our dividends?Over the past 5 years, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has paid $8.58/share in dividends. For the above analysis, we assume that the investor reinvests dividends into new shares of stock (for the above calculations, the reinvestment is performed using closing price on ex-div date for that dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1/share, we calculate that WBA has a current yield of approximately 10.88%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1 against the original $58.90/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 18.47%.

One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:

“There’s a virtuous cycle when people have to defend challenges to their ideas. Any gaps in thinking or analysis become clear pretty quickly when smart people ask good, logical questions.” — Joel Greenblatt