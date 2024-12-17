The investment philosophy practiced by Warren Buffett calls for investors to take a long-term horizon when making an investment, such as a ten year holding period (or even longer), and reconsider making the investment in the first place if unable to envision holding the stock for at least five years. Today, we look at how such a long-term strategy would have done for investors in Hess Corp (NYSE: HES) back in 2014, holding through to today.

HES 10-Year Return Details Start date: 12/17/2014 $10,000



12/17/2014 $23,253



12/16/2024 End date: 12/16/2024 Start price/share: $69.03 End price/share: $135.86 Starting shares: 144.86 Ending shares: 171.17 Dividends reinvested/share: $12.13 Total return: 132.56% Average annual return: 8.80% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $23,253.57

As shown above, the ten year investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 8.80%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $23,253.57 today (as of 12/16/2024). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 132.56% (something to think about: how might HES shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Hess Corp paid investors a total of $12.13/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 2/share, we calculate that HES has a current yield of approximately 1.47%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 2 against the original $69.03/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 2.13%.

More investment wisdom to ponder:

“As in roulette, same is true of the stock trader, who will find that the expense of trading weights the dice heavily against him.” — Benjamin Graham