“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”
— Warren Buffett
The wisdom of Warren Buffett reflects a value-based philosophy about investing that says investors are buying shares in a business, and encourages strategic thinking about investment time horizon. Before placing a buy order for a stock, a great question we can ask is whether we would still be comfortable making the investment if we couldn’t sell it for many years?
A “buy-and-hold” approach may call for a time horizon that spans a long period of time — maybe even lasting for a decade-long holding period. Suppose such a “buy-and-hold” investor had looked into buying shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) back in 2014. Let’s take a look at how such an investment would have worked out for that buy-and-hold investor:
|Start date:
|12/31/2014
|
|End date:
|12/30/2024
|Start price/share:
|$193.83
|End price/share:
|$573.55
|Starting shares:
|51.59
|Ending shares:
|62.86
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$57.85
|Total return:
|260.53%
|Average annual return:
|13.67%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$36,038.23
As we can see, the decade-long investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 13.67%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $36,038.23 today (as of 12/30/2024). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 260.53% (something to think about: how might GS shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Goldman Sachs Group Inc paid investors a total of $57.85/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 12/share, we calculate that GS has a current yield of approximately 2.09%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 12 against the original $193.83/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 1.08%.
One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:
“The most important thing about an investment philosophy is that you have one.” — David Booth