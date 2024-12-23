“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a ten year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Carmax Inc. (NYSE: KMX)? Today, we examine the outcome of a ten year investment into the stock back in 2014.
|Start date:
|12/23/2014
|
|End date:
|12/20/2024
|Start price/share:
|$67.76
|End price/share:
|$84.27
|Starting shares:
|147.58
|Ending shares:
|147.58
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|24.37%
|Average annual return:
|2.20%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$12,431.08
As we can see, the ten year investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 2.20%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $12,431.08 today (as of 12/20/2024). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 24.37% (something to think about: how might KMX shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:
“Invest for the long haul. Don’t get too greedy and don’t get too scared.” — Shelby Davis