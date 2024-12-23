“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a ten year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Carmax Inc. (NYSE: KMX)? Today, we examine the outcome of a ten year investment into the stock back in 2014.

12/20/2024 End date: 12/20/2024 Start price/share: $67.76 End price/share: $84.27 Starting shares: 147.58 Ending shares: 147.58 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 24.37% Average annual return: 2.20% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $12,431.08

As we can see, the ten year investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 2.20%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $12,431.08 today (as of 12/20/2024). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 24.37% (something to think about: how might KMX shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:

“Invest for the long haul. Don’t get too greedy and don’t get too scared.” — Shelby Davis