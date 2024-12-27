The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a twenty year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE: SLB)? Today, we examine the outcome of a twenty year investment into the stock back in 2004.

SLB 20-Year Return Details Start date: 12/27/2004 $10,000



12/27/2004 $17,209



12/26/2024 End date: 12/26/2024 Start price/share: $32.93 End price/share: $37.73 Starting shares: 303.67 Ending shares: 455.68 Dividends reinvested/share: $23.22 Total return: 71.93% Average annual return: 2.75% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $17,209.40

As shown above, the twenty year investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 2.75%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $17,209.40 today (as of 12/26/2024). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 71.93% (something to think about: how might SLB shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Beyond share price change, another component of SLB’s total return these past 20 years has been the payment by Schlumberger Ltd of $23.22/share in dividends to shareholders. Automatic reinvestment of dividends can be a wonderful way to compound returns, and for the above calculations we presume that dividends are reinvested into additional shares of stock. (For the purpose of these calcuations, the closing price on ex-date is used).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1.1/share, we calculate that SLB has a current yield of approximately 2.92%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1.1 against the original $32.93/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 8.87%.

One more investment quote to leave you with:

“We don’t have to be smarter than the rest. We have to be more disciplined than the rest.” — Warren Buffett