One of the most important things investors can learn from Warren Buffett, is about how they approach their time horizon for an investment into a stock under consideration. Because immediately after buying shares of a given stock, investors will then be able to check on the day-to-day (and even minute-by-minute) market value. Some days the stock market will be up, other days down. These daily fluctuations can often distract from the long-term view. Today, we look at the result of a twenty year holding period for an investor who was considering Amazon.com Inc (NASD: AMZN) back in 2004, bought the stock, ignored the market’s ups and downs, and simply held through to today.

AMZN 20-Year Return Details Start date: 12/13/2004 $10,000



12/13/2004 $1,156,731



12/11/2024 End date: 12/11/2024 Start price/share: $1.99 End price/share: $230.26 Starting shares: 5,025.13 Ending shares: 5,025.13 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 11,470.85% Average annual return: 26.80% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $1,156,731.67

As shown above, the twenty year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 26.80%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $1,156,731.67 today (as of 12/11/2024). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 11,470.85% (something to think about: how might AMZN shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

One more investment quote to leave you with:

“Ensure management’s interests are aligned with shareholders.” — Sam Zell