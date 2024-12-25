“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”
— Warren Buffett
The wisdom of Warren Buffett reflects a value-based philosophy about investing that says investors are buying shares in a business, and encourages strategic thinking about investment time horizon. Before placing a buy order for a stock, a great question we can ask is whether we would still be comfortable making the investment if we couldn’t sell it for many years?
A “buy-and-hold” approach may call for a time horizon that spans a long period of time — maybe even lasting for a ten year holding period. Suppose such a “buy-and-hold” investor had looked into buying shares of Netflix Inc (NASD: NFLX) back in 2014. Let’s take a look at how such an investment would have worked out for that buy-and-hold investor:
|Start date:
|12/26/2014
|
|End date:
|12/24/2024
|Start price/share:
|$48.58
|End price/share:
|$932.12
|Starting shares:
|205.85
|Ending shares:
|205.85
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|1,818.73%
|Average annual return:
|34.36%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$191,889.57
As we can see, the ten year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 34.36%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $191,889.57 today (as of 12/24/2024). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 1,818.73% (something to think about: how might NFLX shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
More investment wisdom to ponder:
“You can’t restate a dividend.” — Malon Wilkus