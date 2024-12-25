The wisdom of Warren Buffett reflects a value-based philosophy about investing that says investors are buying shares in a business, and encourages strategic thinking about investment time horizon. Before placing a buy order for a stock, a great question we can ask is whether we would still be comfortable making the investment if we couldn’t sell it for many years?

A “buy-and-hold” approach may call for a time horizon that spans a long period of time — maybe even lasting for a ten year holding period. Suppose such a “buy-and-hold” investor had looked into buying shares of Netflix Inc (NASD: NFLX) back in 2014. Let’s take a look at how such an investment would have worked out for that buy-and-hold investor:

12/24/2024 End date: 12/24/2024 Start price/share: $48.58 End price/share: $932.12 Starting shares: 205.85 Ending shares: 205.85 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 1,818.73% Average annual return: 34.36% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $191,889.57

As we can see, the ten year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 34.36%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $191,889.57 today (as of 12/24/2024). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 1,818.73% (something to think about: how might NFLX shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

More investment wisdom to ponder:

