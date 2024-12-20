“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”
— Warren Buffett
Investors can learn a lot from Warren Buffett, whose above quote teaches the importance of thinking about investment time horizon, and asking ourselves before buying any given stock: can we envision holding onto it for years — even a decade-long holding period possibly?
Suppose a “buy-and-hold” investor was considering an investment into Meta Platforms Inc (NASD: META) back in 2014: back then, such an investor may have been pondering this very same question. Had they answered “yes” to a full decade-long investment time horizon and then actually held for these past 10 years, here’s how that investment would have turned out.
|Start date:
|12/22/2014
|
|End date:
|12/19/2024
|Start price/share:
|$81.45
|End price/share:
|$595.57
|Starting shares:
|122.77
|Ending shares:
|123.24
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$2.00
|Total return:
|633.99%
|Average annual return:
|22.06%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$73,406.35
As shown above, the decade-long investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 22.06%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $73,406.35 today (as of 12/19/2024). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 633.99% (something to think about: how might META shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Meta Platforms Inc paid investors a total of $2.00/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 2/share, we calculate that META has a current yield of approximately 0.34%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 2 against the original $81.45/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 0.42%.
Another great investment quote to think about:
“Never is there a better time to buy a stock than when a basically sound company, for whatever reason, temporarily falls out of favor with the investment community.” — Geraldine Weiss