“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

Investors can learn a lot from Warren Buffett, whose above quote teaches the importance of thinking about investment time horizon, and asking ourselves before buying any given stock: can we envision holding onto it for years — even a decade-long holding period possibly?

Suppose a “buy-and-hold” investor was considering an investment into Meta Platforms Inc (NASD: META) back in 2014: back then, such an investor may have been pondering this very same question. Had they answered “yes” to a full decade-long investment time horizon and then actually held for these past 10 years, here’s how that investment would have turned out.

META 10-Year Return Details Start date: 12/22/2014 $10,000



12/22/2014 $73,406



12/19/2024 End date: 12/19/2024 Start price/share: $81.45 End price/share: $595.57 Starting shares: 122.77 Ending shares: 123.24 Dividends reinvested/share: $2.00 Total return: 633.99% Average annual return: 22.06% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $73,406.35

As shown above, the decade-long investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 22.06%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $73,406.35 today (as of 12/19/2024). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 633.99% (something to think about: how might META shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Meta Platforms Inc paid investors a total of $2.00/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 2/share, we calculate that META has a current yield of approximately 0.34%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 2 against the original $81.45/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 0.42%.

Another great investment quote to think about:

“Never is there a better time to buy a stock than when a basically sound company, for whatever reason, temporarily falls out of favor with the investment community.” — Geraldine Weiss