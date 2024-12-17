The investment philosophy practiced by Warren Buffett calls for investors to take a long-term horizon when making an investment, such as a ten year holding period (or even longer), and reconsider making the investment in the first place if unable to envision holding the stock for at least five years. Today, we look at how such a long-term strategy would have done for investors in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE: HCA) back in 2014, holding through to today.

HCA 10-Year Return Details Start date: 12/17/2014 $10,000



12/17/2014 $45,540



12/16/2024 End date: 12/16/2024 Start price/share: $72.58 End price/share: $309.60 Starting shares: 137.78 Ending shares: 147.10 Dividends reinvested/share: $12.97 Total return: 355.41% Average annual return: 16.36% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $45,540.49

As shown above, the ten year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 16.36%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $45,540.49 today (as of 12/16/2024). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 355.41% (something to think about: how might HCA shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Always an important consideration with a dividend-paying company is: should we reinvest our dividends?Over the past 10 years, HCA Healthcare Inc has paid $12.97/share in dividends. For the above analysis, we assume that the investor reinvests dividends into new shares of stock (for the above calculations, the reinvestment is performed using closing price on ex-div date for that dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 2.64/share, we calculate that HCA has a current yield of approximately 0.85%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 2.64 against the original $72.58/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 1.17%.

One more investment quote to leave you with:

“Nearly every time I strayed from the herd, I’ve made a lot of money. Wandering away from the action is the way to find the new action.” — Jim Rogers