Investors can learn a lot from Warren Buffett, whose above quote teaches the importance of thinking about investment time horizon, and asking ourselves before buying any given stock: can we envision holding onto it for years — even a two-decade holding period possibly?

Suppose a “buy-and-hold” investor was considering an investment into AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) back in 2004: back then, such an investor may have been pondering this very same question. Had they answered “yes” to a full two-decade investment time horizon and then actually held for these past 20 years, here’s how that investment would have turned out.

AZO 20-Year Return Details Start date: 12/20/2004 $10,000



12/20/2004 $373,651



12/17/2024 End date: 12/17/2024 Start price/share: $88.81 End price/share: $3,319.11 Starting shares: 112.60 Ending shares: 112.60 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 3,637.32% Average annual return: 19.84% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $373,651.48

As we can see, the two-decade investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 19.84%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $373,651.48 today (as of 12/17/2024). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 3,637.32% (something to think about: how might AZO shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

One more investment quote to leave you with:

“Unless you can watch your stock holding decline by 50% without becoming panic-stricken, you should not be in the stock market.” — Warren Buffett