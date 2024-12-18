“Someone’s sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago.”
— Warren Buffett
Investors can learn a lot from Warren Buffett, whose above quote teaches the importance of thinking about investment time horizon, and asking ourselves before buying any given stock: can we envision holding onto it for years — even a two-decade holding period possibly?
Suppose a “buy-and-hold” investor was considering an investment into AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) back in 2004: back then, such an investor may have been pondering this very same question. Had they answered “yes” to a full two-decade investment time horizon and then actually held for these past 20 years, here’s how that investment would have turned out.
|Start date:
|12/20/2004
|
|End date:
|12/17/2024
|Start price/share:
|$88.81
|End price/share:
|$3,319.11
|Starting shares:
|112.60
|Ending shares:
|112.60
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|3,637.32%
|Average annual return:
|19.84%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$373,651.48
As we can see, the two-decade investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 19.84%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $373,651.48 today (as of 12/17/2024). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 3,637.32% (something to think about: how might AZO shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
One more investment quote to leave you with:
“Unless you can watch your stock holding decline by 50% without becoming panic-stricken, you should not be in the stock market.” — Warren Buffett